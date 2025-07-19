Fact or Fiction: Rory McIlroy Is the Biggest Threat to Scottie Scheffler on Sunday
We're down to the final 18 holes in major championship golf for 2025.
And unlike this year’s Masters, no additional holes may be needed in what appears to be a march of inevitability for Scottie Scheffler. He shot a bogey-free 4-under 67 Saturday and takes a four-shot lead to Sunday at Royal Portrush.
Could someone else possibly hoist the Claret Jug on Sunday evening? SI Golf’s writers and editors have reconvened to consider it, answering this:
Fact or Fiction: Rory McIlroy Is the Biggest Threat to Scottie Scheffler on Sunday
Bob Harig, SI Golf Senior Writer: FACT. Rory’s got the home crowd on his side and, really, nothing to lose. He won the Masters, completed the career Grand Slam, and is remarkably comfortable here. He might not get it done but if he can go low and Scheffler stumbles, it will make for a very interesting final day.
John Pluym, SI.com Managing Editor: FICTION. I think Scottie Scheffler is his biggest threat. If he plays the way he’s capable, he should coast to the Claret Jug. The only way he loses is if he shoots over par and somebody trailing has a magical day. Yes, it’d be great to see Scheffler and McIlroy battle down to the final holes. I just don’t see anyone threatening Scheffler. Crown him!
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf Managing Director: FACT. McIlroy is still in range, but being far back means he can just let it rip on Sunday. He’s the most likely pursuer to toss up a 64 or 65 and make it interesting
Michael Rosenberg, SI Senior Writer: FACT. Normally, I’d say the biggest threat to somebody with a four-stroke lead is himself, but we’re talking about Scottie Scheffler here. Steady does not begin to describe him. So the question is: Who is most likely to go low? McIlroy is the obvious choice there.
Max Schreiber, SI Golf Contributor: FACT. Scheffler is the Mariano Rivera of closing golf tournaments with a lead, but McIlroy will certainly feel an urgency to claw back in front of a spirited hometown crowd—and he has the talent to do so. McIlroy will need to start off hot to inject some nerves into Scheffler.
John Schwarb, SI Golf Senior Editor: FICTION. I’m going with Matt Fitzpatrick. I don’t think he will run down Scheffler but in a friendly penultimate group with Rory McIlroy, he’ll play better than Saturday when he was paired with Scheffler and had to watch that clinic. As for McIlroy, I expect he will have a decent Sunday but Saturday was so special in a week-long celebration that I wonder if some air could go out of his balloon.