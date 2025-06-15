Fact or Fiction: The U.S. Open Champion Will Come From Sunday’s Final Group
OAKMONT, Pa. — Sam Burns didn’t blink on Saturday.
The 36-hole leader at the 125th U.S. Open kept his spot atop the leaderboard in the third round, shooting 1-under 69 at softer-but-still-tough Oakmont to get to 4 under.
Playing partner J.J. Spaun matched Burns with a 69, but a bogey at the final hole allowed 44-year-old Adam Scott to get into the final group with his 3-under 67. Scott posted 3 under before Spaun and therefore will play in Sunday's final group alongside Burns.
The makeup of that final group begs Sports Illustrated’s writers and editors have to ponder this statement in U.S. Open Round 3 Fact or Fiction:
The U.S. Open champion will come from the final group of Sam Burns and Adam Scott.
Bob Harig, SI Golf Senior Writer: FACT. I like the way Sam Burns has been playing for the last two weeks, and he seems to have a calmness about him that was able to overcome a bad stretch on Thursday when he played the final four holes in 5 over par. Since then he’s shot the low round of the tournament, a 65, and stayed out front Saturday. If he slips, Adam Scott, who is with him, is playing some excellent golf.
John Pluym, SI.com Managing Editor: FACT. Both are playing extremely well. The chip that Burns played on 17 was incredible. Reminded me of players skipping the ball across 16 at the Masters. Scott, too, drilled a putt on 17. They both have faced pressure before. But I like Scott to close the deal. I think this could be his moment to win another major in addition to his green jacket.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf Managing Director: FACT. Burns and Scott could certainly be caught by one of several players just down the board. But Burns’s putter doesn’t seem to take a day off, and he held up so well on Saturday that he’s my top choice to win it from here. Adam Scott is also a worthy challenger who can lean on major experience and keep the heat on Burns. It’s going to be fun. One of them is going to win this.
Michael Rosenberg, SI Senior Writer: FACT. I think Burns will finish the job. He was not the favorite coming in, but in some ways, he is a classic U.S. Open champion: He is good enough, he has shown it over the last few years, and he knows it. This will come down to two factors: Who avoids double bogeys, and who does the best job handling pressure down the stretch. On both counts, I trust Burns.
Max Schreiber, SI Golf Contributor: FICTION. Both of those guys have the game to win, and it shouldn’t be a surprise if they do. But looking at the top 10, Hovland is the one that scares you (me) the most on paper. Rolling with him to win this thing, which means the winner won’t be coming from the final group.
John Schwarb, SI Golf Senior Editor: FACT. And it will be Sam Burns. He's got a U.S. Open demeanor and, more importantly, a U.S. Open putter. Burns is a close friend of Scottie Scheffler and come Sunday night they’ll have a beverage and celebrate how they each own a 2025 major title.