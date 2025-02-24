New ‘Full Swing’ Clip Gives Inside Look at Scottie Scheffler’s Arrest at PGA Championship
Straight-laced Scottie Scheffler getting arrested at last year’s PGA Championship was maybe the most shocking sports story in recent memory.
And in Season 3 of Netflix’s Full Swing, which premieres Tuesday, viewers will get an inside look at the wild morning.
A trailer released by Netflix shows the Louisville Police’s body camera footage, with the officer asking the world No. 1, “I assume you’re pretty good if you’re playing in the PGA.”
It also features interviews with several players recounting their disbelief.
“I’m warming up and all I see is my friend handcuffed, walking to a police car,” Tom Kim said.
Added Joel Dahmen: “I think I was just shocked at how long it carried on.”
Scheffler himself also gave an account of what happened.
“I don’t think it ever really felt real,” he said.
The morning before Round 2 of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, traffic had been stopped after a volunteer worker was killed by a shuttle bus around 5 a.m. ET.
Scheffler tried to drive into the course’s entrance but was directed to stop and an officer clung to his car. He was taken into custody and was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. All the charges were later dropped.
Scheffler teed off at 10:08 a.m., roughly 90 minutes after being released from custody and shot a 5-under 66. He finished the tournament T8.
Watch the full trailer here: