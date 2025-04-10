Boom! Gary Player Pipes One Down the Middle to Kick Off 2025 Masters
To kick off the 2025 Masters, Gary Player, who won the Masters three times over the course of his brilliant career, striped one right down the middle. After the tee shot, Player entertained the patrons with his signature leg kick.
Jack Nicklaus was second to tee off. When Masters Chairman Fred Ridley announced the six-time Masters winner as "next to tee off", Nicklaus replied, "Maybe, if I don't fall down putting [the tee] in the ground."
Like Player, Nicklaus hit an accurate drive after soaking in the moment at Augusta National.
Tom Watson, a two-time Masters champion, struck the final tee shot of the opening ceremony with a solid drive, his emotions evident as he walked off the tee box.
"Ladies and gentlemen, the 2025 Masters Tournament is officially underway," Ridley concluded.