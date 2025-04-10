SI

Boom! Gary Player Pipes One Down the Middle to Kick Off 2025 Masters

The action is underway at Augusta National for the 2025 Masters.

Matt Vincenzi

Apr 10, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Gary Player tees off as an honorary starter during the first round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Apr 10, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Gary Player tees off as an honorary starter during the first round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

To kick off the 2025 Masters, Gary Player, who won the Masters three times over the course of his brilliant career, striped one right down the middle. After the tee shot, Player entertained the patrons with his signature leg kick.

Jack Nicklaus was second to tee off. When Masters Chairman Fred Ridley announced the six-time Masters winner as "next to tee off", Nicklaus replied, "Maybe, if I don't fall down putting [the tee] in the ground."

Like Player, Nicklaus hit an accurate drive after soaking in the moment at Augusta National.

Jack Nicklaus honorary starter drive at the 2025 Masters.
Jack Nicklaus hit second after Gary Player. / Erick Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Tom Watson, a two-time Masters champion, struck the final tee shot of the opening ceremony with a solid drive, his emotions evident as he walked off the tee box.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the 2025 Masters Tournament is officially underway," Ridley concluded.

Published |Modified
Matt Vincenzi
MATT VINCENZI

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

Home/Golf