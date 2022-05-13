A Look at What Players Are Wearing at the PGA Championship

Though spring still abounds, the year's second major at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is expected to bring high heat. See what will keep players cool and comfortable as the temperatures and pressure are turned up.

Southern Hills Country Club is the site for the 104th PGA Championship, the year's second major. And the 86-year-old Tulsa, Oklahoma course, with its elegant English country manor-style clubhouse and rolling Bermudagrass fairways lined with mature trees, will serve as a proper backdrop to the players wearing their spring golf attire. Who will blend in and who will stand out? Let's take a look.

APPAREL

Abraham Ancer: Black Quail Apparel Black Quail Apparel Winning look: Sunday. On a mission to not only elevate style, but also the planet, Abraham Ancer’s winning look features Black Quail's navy micro-dot polo made from 100 percent recycled fabrics. Combined with white Ghost trousers, this look is a definite winner that is a standout on the course. Ancer completes the outfit with a white Ghost braided performance flex belt that offers added flexibility with elastene content and a brushed nickel buckle for upscale luxury detailing. Viktor Hovland: J.Lindeberg Winning look: Thursday. Viktor Hovland will be wearing J.Lindeberg’s limited edition Tour Collection to start off his week at the PGA Championship. Thursday’s top will be J.Lindeberg’s classic KV in skydiver blue that features a reflective silver bridge across the upper back. Hovland will pair it with the Stuart golf pant in black with white-branded taping down the seam. The look is accessorized with the Bridger belt in black.

Shop: J.Lindeberg men's apparel in our online store. Zach Johnson: Kjus Winning look: Saturday. The newly minted Ryder Cup captain's winning look features a sleek and handsome polo with an antibacterial finish that keeps him looking and feeling fresh all day. It’s paired with a tailored pant designed to be worn in any condition. His outerwear features UV protection with moisture-absorbing and quick-drying properties in a sophisticated, yet sporty, style. Kevin Kisner: Peter Millar Winning look: Sunday. Kevin Kisner’s Bass Performance jersey polo offers a timeless stripe design and contrast placket and collar in a tailored fit. He’ll wear it with the new Surge Performance trouser featuring subtle heathered fabric equipped with four-way stretch, wrinkle resistance and water-resistant innovation. If he needs to layer up, he’ll be sporting the Willacy Popover hoodie, designed for exceptional softness from merino wool and supima cotton. Jason Kokrak: William Murray Golf Winning look: Thursday. Known for his long drives and irreverent polo designs, Jason Korkak defines the William Murray Golf mantra of “Avoid the Ordinary” during the PGA Championship as he tees it up in the popular Sandy Tiles printed polo shirt to kick off the tournament. This unique design was created by overlaying greenskeeper rakes and a centered golf ball to create the vintage sandy title look. Marc Leishman: Kjus Winning look: Friday. For Leishman’s winning looks, he’ll pair an ultra-breathable and super stretchy polo with a technical layer that helps him to manage his microclimate while protecting against the elements. He sports a sleek flexible pant, allowing him to play with ultimate control and focus. High-performance golf apparel from KJUS means players can focus on their game. Shaun Norris: Kjus Winning look: Thursday. Shaun Norris' winning look features a classic polo engineered with four-way stretch and moisture-wicking fabrics. He will style this with a super sleek and stretchy pant designed for ultimate protection from the elements. And, to complete the look, he’ll layer up with a lightweight vest or jacket for added comfort on the course. Hudson Swafford - Peter Millar Winning look: Sunday. For the final day at Southern Hills, Hudson Swafford hopes to wear the Shore Performance jersey polo featuring a two-color engineered stripe, along with a signature stretch fabrication and a button-down collar. He’ll pair the polo with the iconic eb66 Performance five-pocket pant in British grey, which merges casual style with course-ready innovation.

FOOTWEAR

Henrik Stenson: Ecco Biom H4 Iceman Edition Henrik Stenson will make his 16th PGA Championship appearance wearing his signature Ecco Biom H4 Iceman Edition golf shoes, which include an all-white upper, icy-blue outsole and his trademark tag reading "Henrik Stenson The Iceman." Innovative features include Ecco's Fluidform Direct Comfort technology, Biom 2.0 technology, Ecco Mtn Grip outsole and TPU element wraps around the foot from the outsole to the midsole. Shop: Ecco men's shoes in our online stores — Global Golf | Fairway Styles Erik van Rooyen: Ecco Ecco Biom H4 van Rooyen Edition The South African, who has established himself as a style icon on tour, will compete in his custom-designed Ecco Biom H4 van Rooyen Edition golf shoes, featuring a black insole, white leather outer and a brilliant patterned finish on the midsole. Hidden on the sole of the shoe is a pop of blue and orange, and the guitar string design on the uppers of the shoe are a nod to his love of the instrument. Innovative features include Ecco Fluidform Direct Comfort Technology, Biom 2.0 technology, Ecco Mtn Grip outsole and TPU element wraps around the foot from the outsole to the midsole. Shop: Ecco men's shoes in our online stores — Global Golf | Fairway Styles

Disclaimer: If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.