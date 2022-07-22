Vokey Wedge Fitting App Drills Down to Find What Club Is Best for Your Game

Using launch monitor data collected from a range of short-game shots, the app then determines what are the appropriate bounce and grinds for your game.

The Vokey wedge fitting app takes some of the guesswork out of club-buying process. Titleist

Until now, wedge fitting has been, at best, educated guesswork. Most players choose a new wedge by looks, loft and maybe bounce angle, in that order. Even online questionnaires concerning turf conditions players experience and whether they are steep or shallow in their angle of attack is still way less than precise, given the number of sophisticated bounce and grind options that are available in modern wedge design.

Titleist aims to significantly change that methodology, or lack thereof. The Vokey wedge fitting app seeks to give golfers more precise information about wedges by using launch monitor information that reveals the way players deliver the club to the ball on a variety of shots.

Vokey wedge fitters will still ask players some basic questions about their wedge game, including how they use wedges and their typical course conditions. But they will also be asked to hit shots they will typically experience in a round of golf — full shots, pitch shots and open face shots around the green.

The app uses launch monitor data to reveal a player’s individual technique with their wedges, including angle of attack and shaft lean at impact with the various wedge shots. The information is then matched with a number of course conditions to recommend bounce and grinds that are best suited to the player’s needs.

The process takes about 15 minutes and can be done in an indoor fitting environment, if necessary.

“We encourage all golfers to get fit for their wedges because we know it will help improve short game performance,” says Brett Porath, senior director of Titleist club fitting. “This process raises the bar on wedge fitting by making high-quality experiences easier to access than ever before.”