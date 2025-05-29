Golf’s Longest Day: Who’s Looking to Punch Their Ticket to the U.S. Open?
On Monday, June 2, several notable players will complete across 10 different sites to earn a spot at Oakmont for the 2025 U.S. Open.
In what's known as "Golf's Longest Day," 10 qualifying sites across the U.S. and Canada will host 36-hole events to secure spots in the U.S. Open field. The final size of the field for each qualifier, along with the final number of available spots, will be announced on Monday, June 2. You can follow the scoring from all 10 qualifiers at usopen.com.
Here are the players to watch at each of the 10 U.S. Open qualifying sites:.
2025 U.S. Open Qualifying Sites and Notable Players
Lambton Golf & Country Club York, Ontario, Canada
Luke Clanton: Clanton is one of the brightest young stars in golf. The 21-year-old is the No. 1 player in World Amateur Golf Ranking and will be making his professional debut the week before the U.S. Open in the RBC Canadian Open, which will forfeit his exemption into the U.S. Open.
Despite not yet turning professional, Clanton has already racked up four top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. He made his U.S. Open debut last year at Pinehurst No. 2, where he finished T41 and finished as the second-lowest amateur.
David Ford: Like Clanton, Ford is also one of the best prospects in golf. The North Carolina Tar Heel has made waves in collegiate golf this season, earning the 2025 Fred Haskins Award as the nation's top player with a record-setting senior season. He has five wins and leads the nation with a 68.78 scoring average. Ford has established himself as a rising star and would be a great addition to the U.S. Open field.
Other notables in the field: Keith Mitchell, Luke List, Ryan Fox, Gordon Sargeant.
Valencia Country Club Valencia, California
Preston Summerhays: Preston Summerhays is the son of Boyd Summerhays, a former PGA TOUR player who now serves as a golf coach. The Arizona State University star has solidified his status as a top amateur golfer, securing Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2025 season after finishing No. 7 in PGA Tour University rankings.
Other notables in the field: William Mouw.
Emerald Dunes Club West Palm Beach, Florida
Blades Brown: Brown is only 18 years old, but has already turned heads with his silky smooth swing and mature golf game. The prodigy decided to forego college and turn professional in December of 2024 after an impressive amateur career that included co-medaling at the 2023 U.S. Amateur as the youngest ever at age 16. His best PGA Tour result so far is a T26 finish at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, where he competed as an amateur.
Neal Shipley: Shipley was the low amateur at the 2024 U.S. Open, finishing T26. The 24-year-old made an immediate impact on the Korn Ferry Tour, winning the 2025 Lecom SunCoast Classic in a five-hole playoff.
Other notables in the field: Graeme McDowell, Luke Poulter (son of Ian Poulter).
Piedmont Driving Club Atlanta, Georgia
Zach Johnson: The former Ryder Cup captain has won two major championships: the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open Championship. His best finish at the U.S. Open is T8 in 2016 at Oakmont and in 2020 at Winged Foot.
Other notables in the field: Ollie Schniederjans, Jason Dufner.
Woodmont Country Club (North Course) Rockville, Maryland
Marc Leishman: The Australian has won six PGA Tour events and got his first LIV Golf victory in at Doral in April. His best finish in a U.S. Open was T14 in 2022 at The Country Club in Brookline, MA.
Other notables in the field: Brendan Steele, Isaiah Salinda, Matt Jones, Stewart Cink, Peter Uihlein.
Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses) Summit, New Jersey
Michael Thorbjornsen: Thorbjornsen became the second-youngest player (age 17) since World War II to make the 36-hole cut in the U.S. Open. He won the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur at Baltusrol Golf Club. The former Stanford Cardinal withdrew from last week's Charles Schwab Challenge with an injury, so it's unclear whether or not he will tee it up on Monday.
Other notables in the field: Chris Gotterup.
Duke University Golf Club Durham, North Carolina
Webb Simpson: Simpson won the 2012 U.S. Open at The Olympic Club and has racked up five PGA Tour wins including a Players Championship in 2018.
Other notables in the field: Harold Varner III, Doc Redman, Norman Xiong.
Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club Columbus, Ohio
Rickie Fowler: Fowler has four top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open, with his best a T2 in 2014, a year in which he finished in the top 5 in all four major championships.
Other notables in the field: Padraig Harrington, Matt Kuchar.
Springfield Country Club Springfield, Ohio
Brandt Snedeker: The assistant Ryder Cup Captain has won nine PGA Tour events, including the 2012 Tour Championship and 2013 RBC Canadian Open.
Other notables in the field: Beau Hossler, Cole Hammer.
Wine Valley Golf Club Walla Walla, Washington
Notables in the field: Andrew Putnam.
Golf Channel will provide 10 hours of coverage of “Golf’s Longest Day.” The broadcast times are: noon-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-midnight EDT.