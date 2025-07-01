SI

Golf's Longest Driver Is Only Getting Started

Aldrich Potgieter won the Rocket Classic, and on the new Dan's Golf World Show, the crew says this 20-year-old is a player we need to get to know.

Dan Evans says Aldrich Potgieter looks like a future star. / Dan Evans

At just 20 years old, South African rookie Aldrich Potgieter became the youngest player from his country to win on the PGA Tour, surviving a five-hole playoff and sealing the title with a clutch 18-foot birdie in Detroit.

When the putt dropped, he ran straight into the arms of his father, Heinrich, who’s been by his side throughout the early stages of his career.

Potgieter’s rise is already turning heads beyond the win. He currently leads the PGA Tour in average driving distance at 326.6 yards, outpacing even Rory McIlroy. He also captured a Korn Ferry Tour title in 2023, becoming the youngest player ever to do so.

It’s a breakout moment for a player whose potential has been building for years—and now he’s officially arrived.

Watch the video above for a full breakdown on Potgieter’s win, his journey to the PGA Tour and why this is just the beginning of golf’s next big name. And catch with more episode from the Dan's Golf World Show here on SI Golf.

