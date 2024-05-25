Grayson Murray, Two-Time PGA Tour Winner, Dies at 30
PGA Tour player Grayson Murray has died, according to a statement issued by commissioner Jay Monahan Saturday afternoon.
Murray, 30, was competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas and withdrew with two holes to play Friday during the second round. No cause of death has been reported so far.
The tournament is continuing Saturday, per the wishes of Murray's family, Monahan said.
Murray was ranked 58th in the world and finished tied for 43rd at last week’s PGA Championship. He played in his first Masters earlier this year, finishing 51st, after winning the Sony Open in Hawai'i in January—his second PGA Tour title.
Earlier this year, Murray spoke of recovering from alcohol abuse.
“My story is not finished,” he said after his victory in a playoff in Hawai’i. “I think it's just the beginning. I hope I can inspire a lot of people going forward that have their own issues.”
Murray was slated to be a part of the field for the U.S. Open next month at Pinehurst No. 2.
“We were devastated to learn—and are heartbroken to share—that PGA Tour player Grayson Murry passed away this morning,” Monahan said. “I am at a loss for words.
“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”