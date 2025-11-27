SI

Harris English Reveals Future Plans for Later PGA Tour Start

The latest episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show covers everything from Harris English’s reveal of future PGA Tour plans to Anthony Kim’s best finish since returning to pro golf.

Dan Evans

The 2026 fully exempt PGA Tour list is set.
The 2026 fully exempt PGA Tour list is set. / Dan Evans

As every sports organization in the world attempts to compete with the NFL during the fall and winter months, rumors are swirling regarding the PGA Tour’s stance on the issue.

As it stands, the Tour season starts at the Sony Open in mid-January, directly coinciding with the NFL playoffs. Unlike most sports, the Tour has an extremely long season, lasting nearly year-round.

But last week, U.S. Ryder Cup player Harris English teased that the PGA Tour is in talks to shorten their season and start after the Super Bowl, preferably late-February.

“The talk of the Tour potentially starting after the Super Bowl is a pretty good thing,” said English. “We can’t really compete with football.”

To hear more on what this change could mean for the PGA Tour’s future, watch this episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show.

Over on the Asian Tour, an unexpected name found its way into the top five.

Anthony Kim, who has yet to finish in the top five since his return to golf in 2022, played his way into a top five finish at the Saudi Invitational. 

Although his stay at LIV Golf hasn’t been fantastic yet, Kim seems to be on the journey to stardom again after years of battling injuries and addiction.

To hear more about Kim’s story and his current upward trajectory in golf, watch the latest episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show below.

Published
Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

Home/Golf