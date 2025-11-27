Harris English Reveals Future Plans for Later PGA Tour Start
As every sports organization in the world attempts to compete with the NFL during the fall and winter months, rumors are swirling regarding the PGA Tour’s stance on the issue.
As it stands, the Tour season starts at the Sony Open in mid-January, directly coinciding with the NFL playoffs. Unlike most sports, the Tour has an extremely long season, lasting nearly year-round.
But last week, U.S. Ryder Cup player Harris English teased that the PGA Tour is in talks to shorten their season and start after the Super Bowl, preferably late-February.
“The talk of the Tour potentially starting after the Super Bowl is a pretty good thing,” said English. “We can’t really compete with football.”
Over on the Asian Tour, an unexpected name found its way into the top five.
Anthony Kim, who has yet to finish in the top five since his return to golf in 2022, played his way into a top five finish at the Saudi Invitational.
Although his stay at LIV Golf hasn’t been fantastic yet, Kim seems to be on the journey to stardom again after years of battling injuries and addiction.
