Here's What Each Player Will Bank at the 2024 Canadian Open

This year's Canadian Open is offering $1.692 million to to the winner. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.

Jeff Ritter

Rory McIlroy is a two-time champion at the RBC Canadian Open.
Rory McIlroy is a two-time champion at the RBC Canadian Open.

The PGA Tour swings north this week for its annual stop at the RBC Canadian Open. The purse has been boosted $400,000 this year, to $9.4 million.

Nick Taylor is the defending champion. Last year his win here reverberated across his home nation and ended a 69-year dry spell for Canadians at their national open. It was also one of the best celebrations of the season.

Rory McIlroy headlines this year's event, which he's won twice in his career. He's the heavy betting favorite entering the week.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

RBC Canadian Open prize money payout

Win: $1,692,000

2: $1,024,600

3: $648,600

4: $460,600

5: $385,400

6: $340,750

7: $317,250

8: $293,750

9: $274,950

10: $256,150

11: $237,350

12: $218,550

13: $199,750

14: $180,950

15: $171,550

16: $162,150

17: $152,750

18: $143,350

19: $133,950

20: $124,550

21: $115,150

22: $105,750

23: $98,230

24: $90,710

25: $83,190

26: $75,670

27: $72,850

28: $70,030

29: $67,210

30: $64,390

31: $61,570

32: $58,750

33: $55,930

34: $53,580

35: $51,230

36: $48,880

37: $46,530

38: $44,650

39: $42,770

40: $40,890

41: $39,010

42: $37,130

43: $35,250

44: $33,370

45: $31,490

46: $29,610

47: $27,730

48: $26,226

49: $24,910

50: $24,158

51: $23,594

52: $23,030

53: $22,654

54: $22,278

55: $22,090

56: $21,902

57: $21,714

58: $21,526

59: $21,338

60: $21,150

61: $20,962

62: $20,774

63: $20,586

64: $20,398

65: $20,210

Published
