Here's What Each Player Will Bank at the 2024 Canadian Open
The PGA Tour swings north this week for its annual stop at the RBC Canadian Open. The purse has been boosted $400,000 this year, to $9.4 million.
Nick Taylor is the defending champion. Last year his win here reverberated across his home nation and ended a 69-year dry spell for Canadians at their national open. It was also one of the best celebrations of the season.
Rory McIlroy headlines this year's event, which he's won twice in his career. He's the heavy betting favorite entering the week.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.
RBC Canadian Open prize money payout
Win: $1,692,000
2: $1,024,600
3: $648,600
4: $460,600
5: $385,400
6: $340,750
7: $317,250
8: $293,750
9: $274,950
10: $256,150
11: $237,350
12: $218,550
13: $199,750
14: $180,950
15: $171,550
16: $162,150
17: $152,750
18: $143,350
19: $133,950
20: $124,550
21: $115,150
22: $105,750
23: $98,230
24: $90,710
25: $83,190
26: $75,670
27: $72,850
28: $70,030
29: $67,210
30: $64,390
31: $61,570
32: $58,750
33: $55,930
34: $53,580
35: $51,230
36: $48,880
37: $46,530
38: $44,650
39: $42,770
40: $40,890
41: $39,010
42: $37,130
43: $35,250
44: $33,370
45: $31,490
46: $29,610
47: $27,730
48: $26,226
49: $24,910
50: $24,158
51: $23,594
52: $23,030
53: $22,654
54: $22,278
55: $22,090
56: $21,902
57: $21,714
58: $21,526
59: $21,338
60: $21,150
61: $20,962
62: $20,774
63: $20,586
64: $20,398
65: $20,210