How to Watch the 2025 AIG Women’s Open on TV and Streaming

It's time for golf's final major of 2025. Here's how you can catch all the action at Royal Porthcawl.

Lydia Ko is back to defend her title at the AIG Women's Open.
It’s time for the final major championship—men’s and women’s—of 2025. 

That would be the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales. A 121-player field will tee it up and duel for the $9.5 million purse. 

Here is how you can watch and stream the action (all times ET). 

Round 1: Thursday, July 31

  • USA Network: 7 a.m.–2 p.m. 

Round 2: Friday, Aug. 1

  • USA Network: 7 a.m.–2 p.m. 

Round 3: Saturday, Aug. 2

  • USA Network: 7 a.m.–noon.
  • NBC: Noon–2 p.m. 

Round 4: Sunday, Aug. 3 

  • USA Network: 7 a.m.–noon.
  • NBC: Noon–2 p.m. 

Also, all four rounds can be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

