How to Watch the 2025 British Open at Royal Portrush on TV and Streaming

The British Open heads to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for the first time since 2019. Here are all the ways you can catch the action.

Max Schreiber

Xander Schauffele is the defending champion of the British Open.
The final major championship of 2025 is here.

All eyes will be on the 153rd British Open this week at Royal Portrush, where 156 of the best players in the world will vie for the Claret Jug.

Ready to watch? Below is how you can do so for all four rounds (all times ET). 

In addition to its primary TV windows, NBC Sports will have live featured groups Thursday-Sunday on Peacock, showcasing two morning groups and two afternoon groups each round, along with featured coverage of the par-3 6th and 16th holes.

Round 1: Thursday, July 17

  • Peacock: 1:30–4 a.m.
  • USA Network: 4 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Round 2: Friday, July 18

  • Peacock: 1:30–4 a.m.
  • USA Network: 4 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Round 3: Saturday, July 19

  • USA Network: 5–7 a.m.
  • NBC/Peacock: 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

Round 4: Sunday, July 20

  • USA Network: 4–7 a.m.
  • NBC/Peacock: 7 a.m.–2 p.m.
