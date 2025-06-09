SI

How to Watch the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont on TV and Streaming

The U.S. Open will take place at one of its most historic venues. Here are all the ways you can catch the action.

Max Schreiber

The Oakmont clubhouse.
The U.S. Open is here.

One of golf's most grueling tests will be contested at Oakmont Country Club for a record 10th time, with 156 players dueling for the prestigious title.

Ready to watch? Below is how you can do so for all four rounds (all times ET). 

Round 1: Thursday, June 12

  • Round 1 coverage: 6 a.m.-5 p.m. (USA Network); 5-8 p.m. (Peacock)
  • U.S. Open all-access: (Peacock) 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • Featured groups: (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) 7:17 a.m., 1:02 p.m. 

Round 2: Friday, June 13

  • Round 2 coverage: 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; 7-8 p.m. (Peacock); 1-7 p.m. (NBC)
  • U.S. Open all-access: (Peacock) 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • Featured groups: (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) ~7:17 a.m., 1:02 p.m. 

Round 3: Saturday, June 14

  • Round 3 coverage:10 a.m.-12 p.m. (USA Network); 12-8 p.m. (NBC)
  • U.S. Open all-access: (Peacock) 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 
  • Featured groups: (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) TBD 

Round 4: Sunday, June 15

  • Round 4 coverage: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (USA Network); 12-7 p.m. (NBC)
  • U.S. Open all-access: (Peacock) 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 
  • Featured groups: (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) TBD 
Published
