Inside Max Homa’s Split with Longtime Caddie, Now on Justin Thomas’s Bag for Masters
It’s the end of an era for Max Homa.
The six-time PGA Tour winner hasn’t had a top-5 finish since a T3 at last year’s Masters. Now, exactly a year later, Homa and his longtime caddie Joe Greiner have split after more than a decade together.
Tuesday at Augusta National, Homa, who hasn’t made a cut in a full-field event since July’s British Open, gave insight into the breakup.
“It was not my choice so it sucked,” the world No. 81 said, “but we always had a deal that we’re friends first and friendship mattered more than the work thing, and he was wise enough to do what he did.
“It’s hard. I’m just so used to him caddieing. And even just on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesdays, you just have this easy rhythm.”
Despite the separation, Homa is glad with how Greiner handled the situation.
“I was happy that he did it,” the 34-year-old said, “because I would rather—you know, at the end of my days we continue to be great friends than one of us resent the other for how hard this game can be on a relationship.”
Greiner, meanwhile, will loop for Justin Thomas this week. However, it’s not permanent.
“Unfortunately, my caddie [Matt “Rev” Minister] hurt his back this week and isn’t able to be on the bag with me this week at Augusta,” Thomas posted Tuesday on Instagram. “Rev is resting up so he gets better soon. I’m very lucky Joe Greiner is a great friend and able to help me out last minute.”
It will be Thomas’s third caddie at the Masters in as many years. After splitting with Jim “Bones” Mackay in 2023, Minister has been on the two-time major champion’s bag since 2024.
This certainly wasn’t Homa’s vision, but as he looks to spark an upward trajectory with his game (he’s in danger of missing the U.S. and British Open), a new beginning for both he and Greiner is what’s needed for their off-course relationship.
“It sucks because I just pictured always walking fairways with Joe,” Homa said. “But again, that's not—that was not the deal. I would rather walk life with Joe forever than this dumb game. So it's been hard to process, but also good in a way, because friendship does matter more than any of this stuff.”