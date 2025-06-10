Jason Day Wears Bold Patriotic Outfit for U.S. Open Practice Round
Jason Day has become quite synonymous with wearing funky attire on the golf course as of late. And his outfit during Tuesday’s U.S. Open practice fully fit that image.
The Australian golfer showed up to Oakmont Country Club on Tuesday sporting American flag shorts. The shorts donning the red, white and blue almost looked like swim trunks with their texture.
Day finished off the look with a quarter zip featuring the white and blue stars on the collar. He was really repping the United States before the U.S. Open—very fitting.
Day’s elevated looks became a thing last year when he signed a deal with Malbon. The brand has dressed the major champion in some interesting threads since then. Day was even asked by Augusta National in 2024 to tone down his outfits after he wore a bold vest and baggy pants during one of the rounds.
It’ll be fun to see what outfits Day wears this week at Oakmont as Tuesday’s practice look set the bar.