Jason Day Wears Bold Patriotic Outfit for U.S. Open Practice Round

The Australian known now for his eccentric style definitely wowed golf fans on Tuesday.

Madison Williams

Jason Day with a unique look while practicing at the U.S. Open / Golf Channel screengrab

Jason Day has become quite synonymous with wearing funky attire on the golf course as of late. And his outfit during Tuesday’s U.S. Open practice fully fit that image.

The Australian golfer showed up to Oakmont Country Club on Tuesday sporting American flag shorts. The shorts donning the red, white and blue almost looked like swim trunks with their texture.

Day finished off the look with a quarter zip featuring the white and blue stars on the collar. He was really repping the United States before the U.S. Open—very fitting.

Day’s elevated looks became a thing last year when he signed a deal with Malbon. The brand has dressed the major champion in some interesting threads since then. Day was even asked by Augusta National in 2024 to tone down his outfits after he wore a bold vest and baggy pants during one of the rounds.

It’ll be fun to see what outfits Day wears this week at Oakmont as Tuesday’s practice look set the bar.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

