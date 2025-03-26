Jim Nantz Reveals Plan to Retire From Masters Broadcast
Expect a “hello, friends” from Augusta National Golf Club for a few more years.
Speaking to Bunkered, CBS’s Jim Nantz revealed his plans to retire as the Masters’s lead broadcaster.
“If all the stars aligned, right now, it feels like a pretty good exit point: April 14, 2036,” the 65-year-old said. “That is my scheduled retirement date. It would be a perfect place to walk out.”
That Masters will be a special one, marking its 100th anniversary and Nantz’s 50th year calling the year’s first major championship.
In 2023, Nantz retired from calling college basketball’s Final Four, but he is still the NFL’s No. 1 play-by-play voice on CBS, along with the Masters, PGA Championship and PGA Tour.
The Masters is on a year-to-year deal with CBS, so who knows what will happen after 2036? However, that may include Nantz back in the 18th tower and Butler Cabin for longer than he initially thought 11 years prior.
“I know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I’m going to get to that year, and I’m going to say, ‘You know, maybe I could do this for a while longer.’
“We have broadcasters over here that have gone on well into their 80s, so that’s one of those ‘wait and sees’, I guess.”