Joel Dahmen Had Heartbreaking Message After His Brutal Collapse at PGA Tour Event
Joel Dahmen, who has become a fan favorite thanks to his appearances on Netflix's Full Swing, was in position Sunday to win his second PGA Tour event of his career when disaster struck, as he bogeyed each of the final three holes to finish a stroke back in a tie for second at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Dahmen entered the final round with a three-stroke lead. He shot a 62 in Thursday's opening round and seemed poised to close out the win on Sunday.
After the round Dahmen gave some brutally honest answers about what happened down the stretch.
“I think I’m in a little bit of shock, honestly,” Dahmen said. “It’s not how you win a golf tournament, I’ll tell you that. I don’t deserve to win it."
He added: "I don’t know what happened on the short [missed putt] on 17, I mean I’m obviously nervous but I’m unfortunately prone to that at times."
Dahmen said this loss could be one that stays with him for a bit.
"This one could take a while to get over," he said. "You learn more in defeat, unfortunately. I don’t know what I’m going to learn from this yet. Like I said, I think I’m still in a little bit of shock."
Here was that short putt on 17.
Here are his full comments:
Dahmen's lone PGA Tour victory came in this event back in 2021.