Jon Rahm Went Off on a Fan Who Whistled in His Backswing at The Open
Jon Rahm had a nice start to his first round at Royal Portrush on Thursday. Rahm began his 2025 Open Championship with two birdies in his first seven holes which was just two back of the early leaders in the clubhouse.
But then someone whistled.
Rahm teed it up on the 11th hole at -1. Then he heard someone whistle during his backswing. His tee shot went in the rough and Rahm turned to give the fan a piece of his mind.
Rahm ended up making his second consecutive bogey. You would think he'd do better with crowd noise considering he's the reigning LIV individual champion and whistling, hooting and hollering are all acceptable at LIV events.
But you would be wrong.
Rahm has played well at the big tournaments as he has since he left the PGA Tour for LIV. So far this year he has a T-14 at The Masters, T-8 at the PGA Championship and T-7 at the US Open..