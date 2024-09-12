Jon Rahm Can Play in Spanish Open While Appealing DP World Tour Sanctions and Fines
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Jon Rahm has appealed his sanctions and fines to the DP World Tour for playing in conflicting LIV Golf events, thus allowing him to compete in the Spanish Open later this month.
Rahm needs to play in three DP World Tour events before the end of the year in order to keep his DP World Tour membership current and be eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage.
On Wednesday, Rahm had said in advance of the LIV Golf Chicago event that he had entered three DP World Tour events but did not plan to pay the existing fines he faces.
“Jon Rahm has a pending appeal against sanctions imposed on him and in accordance with the DP World Tour’s regulations, he is eligible to participate,” according to a DP World Tour statement.
Rahm’s situation is similar to that of fellow LIV players Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk, who have appealed sanctions.
Hatton played in the British Masters two weeks ago and is also entered in the Spanish Open, as is Meronk.
The sanctions are on hold until an appeal can be heard by an independent panel.
In the spring of 2023, the DP World Tour won a UK arbitration case which allows the Tour to enforce its penalty structure for players who complete in conflicting events without a release.
In order to be eligible for the Ryder Cup, a player must meet membership requirements of at least four events per year outside of the major championships. The Olympics counts for one of those events.
Rahm said he has entered the Spanish Open, the Dunhill Links Championship and the Andalucia Masters.