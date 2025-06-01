SI

Jordan Spieth Came So Close to Destroying a Fan With an Errant Shot at the Memorial

Andy Nesbitt

Jordan Spieth made par on the first hole after nearly hitting a fan with his second shot.
Watching Jordan Spieth play golf is usually always an adventure as he's known to have many ups and downs during just about every round he plays.

For one fan on Sunday the Spieth experience was almost a really painful one as he came so close to hitting a spectator with a shot at the Memorial Tournament.

This all happened on the first hole of Sunday's final round when Spieth hit his second shot from the right rough. He then watched in horror as it almost struck some fans who made a terrible decision to stand basically right in his line.

Check this out:

That was way too close. And yeah, I don't care how good these pros are—nobody should be standing where those fans were standing, especially since Spieth was playing out of some long rough and the ball really could have gone anywhere.

Thankfully, it didn't hit anyone (though it traveled only 85 yards) and then Spieth was later able to get up and down to make par on the hole, because of course.

He then made birdie on the second hole and is currently tied for third through three holes.

