Jordan Spieth Makes Brutally Honest Admission About Scottie Scheffler

Ryan Phillips

Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth shake hands on the ninth green following their second round of the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson golf tournament.
Jordan Spieth doesn't like admitting anyone is better than him, but he had to give it to Scottie Scheffler this week.

The two men were both in the running at The Byron Nelson this week in Texas and Spieth made a stunning admission. The two have practiced together frequently and Spieth feels like Scheffler has surpassed him.

"It wasn't that long ago that I was DEFINITELY better than him. And I'm DEFINITELY not right now," Spieth said, per Sean Zak of GOLF.com. He added that he didn't like admitting anyone was better than him, but he had to give Scheffler that credit.

Scheffler is currently the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, and he leads The Byron Nelson by nine strokes on the back nine of the final round. He's 30 under par for the tournament, while Spieth finished Sunday with a nine-under-par 62 and sits in third place for the weekend at 19 under.

Spieth might know he’s not currently on Scheffler’s level, but he clearly has a good attitude about where his game is at. Speaking with CBS’s Amanda Balionis after his round, he joked of his clubhouse lead with Scheffler still on the course, “Do you think it will hold?”

Spieth still has Scheffler clipped in one stat, as he owns three major championships to Scheffler's two.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

