Jordan Spieth Makes Brutally Honest Admission About Scottie Scheffler
Jordan Spieth doesn't like admitting anyone is better than him, but he had to give it to Scottie Scheffler this week.
The two men were both in the running at The Byron Nelson this week in Texas and Spieth made a stunning admission. The two have practiced together frequently and Spieth feels like Scheffler has surpassed him.
"It wasn't that long ago that I was DEFINITELY better than him. And I'm DEFINITELY not right now," Spieth said, per Sean Zak of GOLF.com. He added that he didn't like admitting anyone was better than him, but he had to give Scheffler that credit.
Scheffler is currently the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, and he leads The Byron Nelson by nine strokes on the back nine of the final round. He's 30 under par for the tournament, while Spieth finished Sunday with a nine-under-par 62 and sits in third place for the weekend at 19 under.
Spieth might know he’s not currently on Scheffler’s level, but he clearly has a good attitude about where his game is at. Speaking with CBS’s Amanda Balionis after his round, he joked of his clubhouse lead with Scheffler still on the course, “Do you think it will hold?”
Spieth still has Scheffler clipped in one stat, as he owns three major championships to Scheffler's two.