SI

Justin Lower Makes Wild Hole-in-Three Par at Island 17th Hole at TPC Sawgrass

Justin Lower walked away from the 17th at TPC Sawgrass with an unlikely par in Round 1 of the Players Championship.

Matt Vincenzi

Justin Lower made a hole-in-three at the 17th hole during the first round of the 2025 Players Championship.
Justin Lower made a hole-in-three at the 17th hole during the first round of the 2025 Players Championship. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The famous par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass has delivered countless moments of excitement over the years. One of those moments was Fred Couples’s hole-in-three par in 1999.

Early in Thursday’s first round of the Players Championship, Justin Lower made a Hole-In-Three of his own.

After flying the green into the water on his tee shot, the 35-year-old re-teed in the drop zone and decided to play a low-flighted shot into the back-left hole location. The ball took one bounce and then fell into the cup, giving Lower a par on the hole.

Lower sat at even par through his first eight holes, but more importantly, will leave TPC Sawgrass Thursday with an unforgettable moment at the famous island green.

Published
Matt Vincenzi
MATT VINCENZI

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

Home/Golf