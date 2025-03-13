Justin Lower Makes Wild Hole-in-Three Par at Island 17th Hole at TPC Sawgrass
Justin Lower walked away from the 17th at TPC Sawgrass with an unlikely par in Round 1 of the Players Championship.
The famous par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass has delivered countless moments of excitement over the years. One of those moments was Fred Couples’s hole-in-three par in 1999.
Early in Thursday’s first round of the Players Championship, Justin Lower made a Hole-In-Three of his own.
After flying the green into the water on his tee shot, the 35-year-old re-teed in the drop zone and decided to play a low-flighted shot into the back-left hole location. The ball took one bounce and then fell into the cup, giving Lower a par on the hole.
Lower sat at even par through his first eight holes, but more importantly, will leave TPC Sawgrass Thursday with an unforgettable moment at the famous island green.
