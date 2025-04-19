Justin Thomas Calls One-Stroke Penalty on Himself While Leading RBC Heritage
As Justin Thomas works to end his three-year drought of winning a PGA Tour event this weekend at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, he's going the extra mile to make sure he does so with integrity.
On the 2nd hole of the tournament's third round, Thomas sent his drive 283 yards into a waste bunker to the left of the fairway. As he prepared for a second shot and moved some loose impediments near the ball, it slightly shifted. Thomas called over an official to note the ball movement and took a one-stroke penatly.
The 31-year-old went on to make par on the par-5 2nd hole to remain even on the day.
Thomas, who entered the day leading the RBC Heritage at 12-under, hasn't won a PGA Tour event since the 2022 PGA Championship. He addressed that drought during an interview Friday after his second round in Hilton Head Island, S.C.
“I’d say the majority of it has just been pressing and trying too hard," Thomas said. "It’s so—I mean, all of us, I would assume, want to win so bad and I want to win so bad. I’m sick of getting asked [about the drought]. I almost feel like I’m kind of past the point where fortunately you all have stopped asking me, which is nice, but I would also prefer to get that over with."
After taking a self-inflicted penalty Saturday, Thomas is certainly hoping the RBC Heritage doesn't come down to one single stroke.