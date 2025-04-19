SI

Justin Thomas Calls One-Stroke Penalty on Himself While Leading RBC Heritage

Tom Dierberger

Thomas entered Saturday leading the RBC Heritage at 12-under par.
Thomas entered Saturday leading the RBC Heritage at 12-under par. / PGA Tour

As Justin Thomas works to end his three-year drought of winning a PGA Tour event this weekend at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, he's going the extra mile to make sure he does so with integrity.

On the 2nd hole of the tournament's third round, Thomas sent his drive 283 yards into a waste bunker to the left of the fairway. As he prepared for a second shot and moved some loose impediments near the ball, it slightly shifted. Thomas called over an official to note the ball movement and took a one-stroke penatly.

The 31-year-old went on to make par on the par-5 2nd hole to remain even on the day.

Thomas, who entered the day leading the RBC Heritage at 12-under, hasn't won a PGA Tour event since the 2022 PGA Championship. He addressed that drought during an interview Friday after his second round in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

“I’d say the majority of it has just been pressing and trying too hard," Thomas said. "It’s so—I mean, all of us, I would assume, want to win so bad and I want to win so bad. I’m sick of getting asked [about the drought]. I almost feel like I’m kind of past the point where fortunately you all have stopped asking me, which is nice, but I would also prefer to get that over with."

After taking a self-inflicted penalty Saturday, Thomas is certainly hoping the RBC Heritage doesn't come down to one single stroke.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/Golf