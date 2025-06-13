Justin Thomas Had a Disastrous Four-Putt Hole During U.S. Open Second Round
Justin Thomas has had a rough go at it during this year’s U.S. Open. Oakmont Country Club has really tested him, that's for sure.
He entered Friday’s second round with a 6-over score from Thursday. He notched one double bogey and five bogeys during the first round.
Friday proved to be not much better for Thomas, especially in his first nine holes. Where the disaster really struck, though, is on Hole 12 (his fourth of the day) when it took Thomas four putts to finish.
Thomas’s first putt wasn't shown on the broadcast, but it was a long putt that came up short. His second putt for par lipped out. The same thing happened on his third putt. Finally, Thomas took some more time on the fourth putt and sunk the ball. Phew.
This was hard to watch.
At the time, this hole putt Thomas at 9 over for the tournament. He will have to record a strong final nine holes to even have a chance of getting to the weekend. As of Friday morning, the projected cut was set at 4 over.
Thomas went on to par the 13th and birdie the 14th for a little redemption from the disastrous 12th.