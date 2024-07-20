SI

Justin Thomas Shoots 14 Strokes Better on Front Nine Saturday at British Open

Madison Williams

Justin Thomas walks to the 18th green during the first round of the British Open at Royal Troon.
Justin Thomas walks to the 18th green during the first round of the British Open at Royal Troon. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas has been on a rollercoaster during this year's British Open.

After opening Thursday with a 3-under 68, which put him as the solo leader for part of the day, he was in danger of missing the cut Friday when he shot a 9-over 45 on the front nine. He redeemed himself on the back nine to secure a position in the weekend rounds.

On Saturday, Thomas wowed fans again when he shot a 5 under on the front nine thanks to five birdies. This means the two-time PGA Championship winner shot 14 strokes better on the front nine in the span of a day. Talk about pulling a complete 180.

“I played really well,” Thomas said in his post-round interview. “It's hard to see a 45 on someone's score, a professional golfer at a major and think that he's playing well. It was just kind of a flukey nine holes really, just a couple holes. I knew I could come out this morning and try to shoot low, and it was nice to.”

Thomas ended up bogeying twice on the back nine and birdied one more time to shoot 67, good for a tie for 12th at even par as Round 3 continued Saturday. He could possibly have a chance of holding the Claret Jug on Sunday if he repeats what he did during his Saturday round.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Golf