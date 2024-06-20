Legendary Caddy Mike 'Fluff' Cowan Will Reunite With Jim Furyk
Mike "Fluff" Cowan has worked the bag for some of the biggest names in golf throughout his career, and now he's planning to reunite with Jim Furyk to finish out his caddying career.
Cowan first started working with Furyk during the 1999 PGA Tour season following his time working with Tiger Woods. Cowan famously was on the bag for Woods when he won his first major at the 1997 Masters.
Furyk and Cowan were one of the most notable golf duos until the beginning of May when the two parted ways while Furyk recovered from an injury. Cowan's been working with PGA Tour golfer C.T. Pan in the meantime, someone who Furyk recommended him to work with.
But, now Furyk is ready to return with Cowan on the bag. The 76-year-old will work full-time with Furyk.
This week, fans can see Cowan and Furyk at the PGA Tour Champions tour event, the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.