Lexi Thompson Addresses Slow Play, Retirement Criticism After U.S. Women's Open
Lexi Thompson wants to quiet the noise.
The 30-year-old made headlines at this week’s U.S. Women’s Open, not because she missed the cut at 3 over, but due to criticism for slow play.
Thompson, though, addressed her feelings in an Instagram post, saying she doesn’t deserve the blame for the sluggish pace of play.
“Want people to realize our group basically waited on every single hole on the group in front, we were never out of positon/warned/or on the clock,” Thompson said. “I’ll be the first one to say I’m not as fast as my playing partners the two days, but I’m also the last person that wants to be out there for six hours. So before you make assumptions, make sure you get all the facts right before basing it on pictures and little clips. That’s all!”
One of Thompson’s playing partners during the first two rounds was Charley Hull, who staunchly supports speeding up play. A clip circulated on social media of Hull allegedly getting frustrated with Thompson during her putting routine. Hull, however, has not spoken to the media about the incident.
Thompson also retired from full-time competition after last season, but has played five times this year. Many are critical of her going on a retirement tour in 2024, however, Thompson said she was never completely stepping away from the game.
“AND I’m not sure how many times I’ll have to repeat this,” Thompson said, “but I never used the word retire, I said not a full time schedule, because I’m not sure how much I will play. Just taking it one at a time. That’s why I’m still playing the tournaments I actually enjoy or want to play in. Much love to my true fans out there, thank you for your genuine support , you’re amazing.”
Fast or slow, Thompson likely will be teeing it up again on the LPGA sometime soon.