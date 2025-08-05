SI

With Two Individual LIV Golf Events to Go, Here’s the Biggest Name Facing Relegation

A pack of former European Ryder Cup stalwarts and a near-major champion are in danger of being relegated from the rival league for 2026.

Max Schreiber

Ian Poulter is in danger of losing his LIV Golf playing privileges for 2026.
Ian Poulter is in danger of losing his LIV Golf playing privileges for 2026. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The clock is ticking. 

With only two individual events left in the LIV Golf season, players in the drop zone are in danger of being relegated from the 54-person league. 

The biggest name currently on the outside is Ian Poulter. The former European Ryder Cup stalwart was one of the first marquee players to jump from the PGA Tour to LIV, but is No. 51 in the season-long standings. The 49-year-old Englishman, who serves as co-captain of the Majesticks, has one top 20 this season: a T13 in South Korea. 

Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters. dark. Sign Up Now. SI Golf Newsletters

Poulter’s LIV contract also expires following this year. If he does get relegated, the Telegraph reported that he could return to the DP World Tour in the future if he pays his pending fines or assume an administrative role with the Majesticks. 

The second-biggest name in danger of losing status on the rival circuit is Mito Pereira. The 30-year-old Chilean joined LIV for the 2023 season after holding the PGA Championship’s lead on the 72nd hole in 2022 before making a double bogey and finishing one shot out of a playoff. He currently sits 53rd with his best result a T29 in South Korea. 

On the flip side, Poulter’s fellow co-captains Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood are narrowly clinging to spots for next year at Nos. 46 and 47 on the points list. Andy Ogletree, who won the 2019 U.S. Amateur, is currently the last man in at No. 48. 

View the full season-long standings here

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf