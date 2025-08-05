With Two Individual LIV Golf Events to Go, Here’s the Biggest Name Facing Relegation
The clock is ticking.
With only two individual events left in the LIV Golf season, players in the drop zone are in danger of being relegated from the 54-person league.
The biggest name currently on the outside is Ian Poulter. The former European Ryder Cup stalwart was one of the first marquee players to jump from the PGA Tour to LIV, but is No. 51 in the season-long standings. The 49-year-old Englishman, who serves as co-captain of the Majesticks, has one top 20 this season: a T13 in South Korea.
Poulter’s LIV contract also expires following this year. If he does get relegated, the Telegraph reported that he could return to the DP World Tour in the future if he pays his pending fines or assume an administrative role with the Majesticks.
The second-biggest name in danger of losing status on the rival circuit is Mito Pereira. The 30-year-old Chilean joined LIV for the 2023 season after holding the PGA Championship’s lead on the 72nd hole in 2022 before making a double bogey and finishing one shot out of a playoff. He currently sits 53rd with his best result a T29 in South Korea.
On the flip side, Poulter’s fellow co-captains Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood are narrowly clinging to spots for next year at Nos. 46 and 47 on the points list. Andy Ogletree, who won the 2019 U.S. Amateur, is currently the last man in at No. 48.
View the full season-long standings here.