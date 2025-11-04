LIV Golf Makes Major Change to Its Competition Format
The LIV Golf League is altering its format and going to 72 holes for all of its events starting with the 2026 season.
Since its inception in 2022, LIV Golf has played 54-hole events that generally began on Fridays. The new format will see most events start on Thursday with 18 holes per day.
The team competition will still take place concurrently with all players’ scores counting toward the team total on each day.
“This is a win for the League, and the players,” said two-time major winner Jon Rahm, who has been a proponent of 72 holes since joining the league in 2024. “LIV Golf is a player’s league. We are competitors to the core and we want every opportunity to compete at the highest level and to perfect our craft. Moving to 72 holes is the logical next step that strengthens the competition, tests us more fully, and if the growing galleries from last season are any indication, delivers more of what the fans want.”
The move is likely part of LIV Golf’s quest to earn Official World Golf Ranking points. Although 54 holes was not deemed a deal-breaker by the OWGR, putting players at risk for an extra round has always been viewed as an essential element.
LIV Golf did not say if there were be a 36-hole cut but it is unlikely due to the team format and the limited field, which now has 54 players competing.
“Everyone wants to see the best players in the world competing against each other, especially in the majors, and for the good of the game, we need a path forward,” said two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau. “By moving to 72 holes, LIV Golf is taking a proactive step to align with the historic format recognized globally. This is a fantastic evolution of the LIV Golf product, showing how our League listens and adapts to create the best possible experience.”
LIV Golf’s 2026 season opener is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be contested from Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 4–7.