LIV Golf Reveals Site for Season-Ending Team Championship
LIV Golf will play its season-ending team championship at Maridoe Golf Club near Dallas, Sept 20-22, with all 13 teams competing.
Originally only the top 12 were to qualify for the $50 million event.
The top three teams following LIV’s final individual event a week prior in Chicago will get a bye into the second day.
Another change is that captains will have the choice of competing in the singles or foursomes matchups that take place the first two days.
"This year’s Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club holds special significance for me as we make our Dallas debut and our team strives to defend our title in front of a home crowd," said Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, whose team won the 2023 title. "I'm excited to play this course and compete in front of Texas fans for our closing event and can't wait to bring LIV Golf's electrifying energy and fierce competition to Dallas.”
With all 13 teams competing, only the top three teams receive first-round byes and automatically qualifying for Saturday’s semifinals.
The 10 teams seeded 4-13 will compete in five quarterfinals matches on Friday, with matchups determined at a live press conference featuring team captains during tournament week. The five winners of the opening match play round will then advance to the semifinals.
To enhance the strategy within the competition, team captains may opt to participate in the singles or foursomes matchups during the first two days of match play.
The final day will see all of the teams compete in combined stroke play with only the top four teams eligible for the overall championship.
Last year, the top team earned $14 million.
LIV Golf has played seven of its 14 events to date with DeChambeau’s Crushers leading the team standings ahead of Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII.
Joaquin Niemann leads the individual standings over Rahm.