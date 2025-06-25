Why LIV Golf's Richard Bland Isn't Defending His U.S. Senior Open Title
Richard Bland will not be defending his U.S. Senior Open title this week.
With the championship coinciding with LIV Dallas, the 52-year-old Englishman is fulfilling his obligation to tee it up with his Cleeks team on LIV.
Players on the Saudi-backed circuit are required to play each tournament on the schedule. Last year’s U.S. Senior Open fell during an off week for LIV.
“I’m incredibly proud of winning last year’s U.S. Senior Open, a career highlight that I will always cherish,” Bland said in a statement. “I’m fully committed to playing the 14-event LIV Golf schedule and honoring my opportunity with the Cleeks and the league, where my goal is to finish in the top 24 once again and secure my roster spot for next season. I wish the very best to this week’s competitors at the The Broadmoor.”
Bland is currently No. 21 in LIV’s individual standings, and anyone who finishes outside the top 24 is subject to relegation from the circuit.
LIV Dallas has a $25 million purse, with the winner collecting $4 million. The U.S. Senior Open has a $4 million purse, with the champion pocketing $720,000
Bland played on the DP World Tour for nearly 20 years, and in 2021 he notched his maiden title at the Betfred British Masters, becoming the tour’s oldest first-time winner at 48 years old. A late career resurgence in which he cracked the top 50 in the world rankings three years ago helped him receive a lucrative contract with LIV. Then last year he won two senior majors: the U.S. Senior Open and Senior PGA Championship.