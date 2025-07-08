LIV Golf Winner Will Finally Play in a PGA Tour Event at the Genesis Scottish Open
Eugenio Chacarra will mark a PGA Tour first at this week’s Scottish Open.
The 25-year-old Spaniard will become the first LIV Golf champion to play a Tour event.
Chacarra left Oklahoma State in 2022 and won LIV Bangkok in his fifth professional start. However, he struggled the past two years and was relegated from the Saudi-backed circuit after 2024.
Then, he criticized LIV to Flushing It Golf earlier this year.
“I see what it’s like to win on the PGA Tour and how your life changes,” Chacarra said. “How you get major access and ranking points. On LIV, nothing changes; there is only money. It doesn’t matter if you finish 30th or first, only money. I’m not a guy who wants more money. What will change my life is playing in Hawaii and qualifying for the majors, qualifying for the Masters, the Ryder Cup.”
In March, he received an exemption into the DP World Tour’s Hero Indian Open—and won, gaining full status on the European circuit. Now, with the Scottish Open co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, he’ll be teeing it up in the same tournament as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
A win would give him a two-year PGA Tour exemption. But if that doesn’t happen, he can earn a Tour card by finishing in the top 10 of the DP World Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai standings.
If Chacarra can do that, he’ll make more history by becoming the first former LIV player to claim PGA Tour status.