Live Updates, Reaction From TGL’s Opening Night
Opening night of the TGL has finally arrived. The tech-infused simulator golf league, backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, has been years in the making and has balls in the air—into a 60-foot screen—tonight.
The inaugural match is New York Golf Club (Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele) against the Bay Golf Club (Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark and Ludvig Aberg).
Follow here for updates and reaction throughout the two-hour event.
Tough putting?
Aberg's bomb aside, the TGL putting green is making the players look silly at times. Woods made a good point on the broadcast—pros are used to putts doing the same thing on greens over time, but the moving TGL green gives them no frame of reference.
Aberg rolls in a bomb!
Ludvig Aberg makes a long putt on the par-3 5th to extend The Bay's lead to 5-0
The Bay goes up 4-0
Ludvig Aberg tosses a dart into the par-5 4th hole and Shane Lowry converts the four-footer to give The Bay a commanding lead.
First “Hammer” thrown by The Bay
The Bay Golf Club threw down a “hammer” which made Wyndham Clark's put worth two points instead of one on the par-3 third hole. Clark sunk the putt, giving The Bay a 3-0 lead through three holes.
Bay leads early
With a chance to win the hole for New York Golf Club, Matt Fitzpatrick's 12-footer slides by on the right, and a par ties the second hole.
First penalty
Ludvig Aberg finds the penalty area on his second shot into the par-5 2nd.
One hole, one birdie
Bay Golf Club birdied the first hole in TGL history, as Wyndham Clark followed Shane Lowry's tee shot with a tight approach and Aberg sank the putt.
First shot, fairway
TGL is officially underway, with The Bay Golf Club's Shane Lowry striping one down the middle.
Tiger in the building
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy aren't playing on opening night (Woods’s Jupiter Links team will play next week), but they’re on-site watching.