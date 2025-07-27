A Star is Born: Lottie Woad, 21, Becomes Third LPGA Player To Win in Pro Debut
In 2023, Rose Zhang became the first LPGA player to win in their professional debut since Beverly Hanson at the 1951 Eastern Open.
Zhang’s and Hanson’s feat, however, wouldn’t stand alone for another half-decade.
Lottie Woad, a 21-year-old Englishwoman, followed suit just two years later, winning the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open on Sunday in her first start as a pro.
And Woad was seemingly never fazed. Perhaps that’s why she is golf’s next big thing.
Against a loaded field at Dundonald Links, Woad cruised to a three-stroke victory over Hyo Joo Kim, finishing at 4-under with a 68 in the final round. World No. 1 Nelly Korda, meanwhile, finished fifth at 13-under.
“It might have looked less stressful than maybe it was at times,” Woad, who collected $300,000 with the win, said afterward, “but I think I only had like three bogeys, which, I mean, the wind wasn’t too bad the first few days. But on links golf, it’s definitely about bogey avoidance. That was probably the key to winning.”
A former Florida State Seminole who is forgoing her senior year to embark on a professional career, Woad began the final round of the Scottish Open with a two-stroke advantage. But despite two birdies in her first three holes, Kim caught Woad’s lead with seven birdies in 14 holes.
Woad, however, reclaimed the solo lead with birdies on Nos. 13 and 14. Then, things got a little precarious with a bogey on the par-4 16th, dropping her lead to two. There was no reason to sweat, though. She stuffed her approach on the following hole to make par and then, on the closing par-5, laid up but still capped her historic week with a birdie by hitting her third shot to two feet.
Woad isn’t a stranger to overcoming pressure. Earlier this month, as an amateur, she beat out a strong field at the Ladies European Tour’s Women’s Irish Open, winning by six strokes. Then, the following week, she earned her LPGA card by finishing third at the Amundi Evian Championship, one of five majors in women’s golf.
The fifth and final one will be next week’s AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl—and Woad is already considered one of the favorites. Last year at St. Andrews she claimed low-amateur honors.
The moment never seems too big for Woad, which makes her a threat every time she tees it up. She never gets too high, or too low. She just takes it one shot at a time.
That’s why a star is born.