In First Pro Start, 21-Year-Old Phenom leads LPGA's Scottish Open Over Nelly Korda
Lottie Woad is making a grand introduction.
In the 21-year-old’s first professional start, the former No. 1-ranked amateur in the world leads the LPGA’s Scottish Open in her home country by two strokes over world No. 1 Nelly Korda and Nanna Koerstz Madsen.
It’s just another day at the office, though.
“I mean, I don’t really try and change anything,” Woad said after a bogey-free second round. “Obviously, just try to do what I did in Ireland to be honest.”
The former Florida State golfer is considered women’s golf’s next superstar. Last month, as an amateur, she beat out a strong field at the Ladies European Tour’s Women's Irish Open by six strokes. She then earned LPGA status with a third-place finish in the following week's Evian Championship, one of women's golf's five majors.
Now, at 12 under par through 36 holes in Scotland, she’s giving the hometown crowd a thrill, playing alongside Korda.
“It's been great,” Woad said. “The crowds are really good. Even yesterday, when we teed off early. Yeah, nice to have all the people come out.”
In Round 3, Woad will again be paired with Korda, who is looking for her first win of the season after claiming seven victories last year.
“Hit it really well and I have only missed four greens through two days,” Korda said, “so happy with that. Hopefully, I can continue trending in the right direction.”
Woad, however, is in the driver’s seat. And if she can stay atop the leaderboard through two more rounds, she’ll be the third player to emerge victorious in their pro debut since 1951. (Rose Zhang did it in 2023.)
To achieve that feat, it’ll be business as usual.
“I'm just going to stick to the plan I’ve had all week and same strategy, and just keep trying to play well,” Woad said. “Obviously, people will be chasing me, but just not going to change anything.”