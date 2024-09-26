Mackenzie Hughes Got the Presidents Cup Off to a Wild Start at the First Tee Box
The 2024 Presidents Cup officially began on Thursday at Royal Montreal Golf Club, and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wanted to get the party started in front of his home crowd.
Even though Hughes isn't participating in the four-ball opening session, he arrived at the first tee box to pump up the crowd and his International teammates.
He brought a can of Stella Artois onto the tee box and knelt down to chug it in front of the crowd. The crowd went crazy as beer rolled down Hughes's chin and shirt. He sprayed the rest of it in the air as he waved his hands up and down to spark more cheers from the crowd.
It's easy to say Hughes is fired up.
This fun moment reminded fans of when Justin Thomas, who isn't on this U.S. Presidents Cup team, shotgunned a beer at the Ryder Cup in 2021. The real question is, who did it better?
The Presidents Cup will run through Sunday consisting of different rounds between Team USA and Team International. Friday will showcase foursomes (alternate shot), while Saturday will have four-ball groups in the morning and foursomes in the afternoon. Sunday's final round will consist of 12 singles matches. The U.S. won the previous Presidents Cup in 2022 and has dominated with just one loss in three decades.