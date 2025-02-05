Major Champion Wants to Ban Popular but Slow Putting Routine
As slow play has embroiled the sport, another PGA Tour player offered his thoughts to speed up the game.
Lucas Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, wants to banish AimPoint, which is a popular green-reading ritual to determine the slope and aim for a putt.
“AimPoint, statistically, hasn’t helped anybody make more putts since its inception on the PGA Tour. Statistics have beared that out,” the six-time Tour winner said on his SiriusXM radio show.
“It’s also kinda rude to be up near the hole, stomping around, figuring out where the break is in your feet. It needs to be banned. It takes forever.”
The 45-year-old also gave other opinions to improve the pace of play, such as getting rid of honorary observers walking inside the ropes, nixing sign bearers, adding drop circles near obstructions and possibly docking FedExCup points as a slow-play penalty.
“Some of these seem small. Some of them seem big,” Glover said. “But I do think they are legitimate options that A: should have been done before we cut 25 cards and B: need to be done in the future no matter how many people play because PGA Tour players are just slow. We know this.”
In August 2023, Glover overcame 10 years of putting yips and won back-to-back events. He worked with a Navy Seal and switched to a broomstick putter to transform his success on the putting surface.
He didn’t—and never will—start using AimPoint.