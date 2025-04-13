SI

Masters Makes Huge Change to Key Hole for Sunday’s Final Round

Rory McIlroy has a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau heading into Sunday's final round of the Masters.
Sunday at the Masters has the potential to be one of the best final rounds in years, as Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will battle it out in the final group, which tees off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The drama of the final day, however, started before anyone even started their rounds when the Masters released the hole locations for Sunday.

The biggest stunner is a change on the par-3 16th hole that fans didn’t see coming. The traditional hole placement is in the lower back left of the green, which can lead to some aces and dramatic birdies down the stretch. Today the hole will be up in the back right.

Fans had lots of reactions to that:

