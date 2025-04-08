SI

Masters Round 1, 2 Tee Times: Scottie Scheffler With Justin Thomas, U.S. Amateur Champion

The defending champion will tee off Thursday morning while Rory McIlroy begins his Masters in the afternoon.

Bob Harig

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is chasing a third Masters title in four years.
AUGUSTA — Scottie Scheffler begins defense of his Masters title on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. ET and will play the first two rounds of the year’s first major championship with Justin Thomas and the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, Jose Luis Ballester.

Augusta National announced the first- and second-round groupings on Tuesday for the 89th Masters.

The tournament will begin with honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson teeing off the first hole.

With a field of 95 players, the first tee time is at 7:40 a.m. with Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire.

Another notable group will see U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau with 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry at 1:23 p.m.

Two-time major winner Xander Schauffele is with 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland at 1:01 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, taking another shot at the career grand slam, tees off at 1:12 p.m. with Ludvig Åberg and Akshay Bhatia,

And 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm tees off with Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood at 1:34 p.m.

The last tee time is at 1:45 p.m and will see Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka and Sam Burns.

The Masters will have a 36-hole cut to the top 50 players and ties.

Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

