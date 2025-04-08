Masters Round 1, 2 Tee Times: Scottie Scheffler With Justin Thomas, U.S. Amateur Champion
AUGUSTA — Scottie Scheffler begins defense of his Masters title on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. ET and will play the first two rounds of the year’s first major championship with Justin Thomas and the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, Jose Luis Ballester.
Augusta National announced the first- and second-round groupings on Tuesday for the 89th Masters.
The tournament will begin with honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson teeing off the first hole.
With a field of 95 players, the first tee time is at 7:40 a.m. with Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire.
Another notable group will see U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau with 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry at 1:23 p.m.
Two-time major winner Xander Schauffele is with 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland at 1:01 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, taking another shot at the career grand slam, tees off at 1:12 p.m. with Ludvig Åberg and Akshay Bhatia,
And 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm tees off with Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood at 1:34 p.m.
The last tee time is at 1:45 p.m and will see Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka and Sam Burns.
The Masters will have a 36-hole cut to the top 50 players and ties.