Matt Fitzpatrick Makes First Eagle of Second Round at the Masters
Matt Fitzpatrick has just made the first eagle of the second round at the 2025 Masters.
Fitzpatrick hammered a drive 355 yards on the fairway at the par-5 2nd hole at Augusta National. The Englishman then put his second to 33 feet before converting the putt for an eagle.
The former U.S. Open champion made a bogey at the first hole, but the eagle on two vaulted him back up the leaderboard into the top 10 for the time being. He currently sits at 2 under for the tournament, which is good for T8 on the leaderboard.
It’s been a rough season for Fitzpatrick, whose best finish in seven starts this season is a T22 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He has missed three cuts.
After the 30-year-old won the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., he rose to sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking. Coming into the week, he was ranked 74th.