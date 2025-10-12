Matt McCarty Was One Bad Swing Away From Prestigious PGA Tour Record
Matt McCarty was putting together the round of his life—and maybe the best in PGA Tour history—until he wasn’t.
In the final round of Japan’s Baycurrent Classic, the 27-year-old was 4 under on his day making the turn. Then, he carded eight consecutive birdies and went to the 490-yard, par-4 9th hole (he started on the back nine) needing a birdie for 58.
What followed is something any recreational golfer can relate to.
The left-handed McCarty hit his tee shot left and out of bounds and was forced to reload.
“I don’t know,” he said, “just a little tight and just kind of tried to guide it a little too much and just wiped it. I thought I kind of had a chance around the corner, but obviously probably hit one of those trees and kicked left. Yeah, tough finish to a really good day.”
Yet, how he finished his round was still somewhat impressive. He plopped his approach (his third shot) to 7 feet and made the bogey putt for a final-round 60, his career low.
However, the chance to shoot the PGA Tour’s 16th sub-60 round and second 58 (Jim Furyk, 2016 Travelers Championship) was on the table. McCarty had his opportunities.
“I hit it close on [No. 4] for eagle and missed that,” he said, “but I was kind of thinking if I made that I had a chance. But you never really think you’re going to birdie eight in a row or whatever. Yeah, I mean, with three to go, I was like I can get two and have a chance, kind of two kick-ins on [Nos.] 7 and 8. Yeah, just hit it really well and played solid.
“It’s weird to play that well and come off the course feeling like this, but yeah, good day.”
McCarty finished T14 at 10 under, nine strokes behind champion Xander Schauffele. And though he failed to make Tour history on his scorecard, the vibes are still good heading into his first PGA Tour title defense in two weeks.
“Going to [the Black Desert Championship] and obviously having this momentum leading into, that's good based off last year,” he said. “A 59 would have been a little bit better, but that’s golf sometimes, so it’s all good.”