Max Homa Hit a Confused Forecaddie in the Middle of the Fairway at the Masters

Max Homa shot a 2-over 74 in the first round of the 2025 Masters thanks to four birdies, four bogeys and one double. His most notable shot of the day came on the 8th hole, which he parred.

After missing the fairway off the tee, Homa was left to punch out between some trees on his second shot. He split the trees and put it right in the middle of the fairway. The only problem is that there was a forecaddie there, because the group ahead of Homa's was still on the green.

The ball bounced once and hit the forecaddie in the back, prompting him to shuffle over a few steps and do his best to act casually. In the background, a voice that sure sounded like Homa’s could be heard shouting, "Come on dude!"

The good news for everyone involved is that Homa's ball remained on the fairway and he was able to land his third shot on the green to set up a two-putt from 76-feet. Considering where his tee shot landed and the fact that he hit someone in the middle of the fairway on his second shot, that's actually pretty good.

