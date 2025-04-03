Max Homa Splits With Longtime Caddie As Brutal Slump Continues
Max Homa and his longtime caddie, Joe Greiner, have parted ways.
Homa and Greiner had been working together full-time since 2019, and they've been friends dating back to their childhood.
In a statement to PGATour.com, Homa said, “I’ll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends.”
The season has been a tremendously difficult one for Homa on the golf course. The 34-year-old has made seven starts in 2025 and has missed the cut or withdrawn in all but two of them. His best finish of the season was a T26 in the season-opener at Kapalua, where only 59 players participated. Coincidentally, Homa had Jordan Spieth's caddie, Michael Greller, on the bag that week.
Replacing Greiner on Homa's bag will be Bill Harke, who has previously looped for PGA Tour players Chris Kirk, Colt Knost and Jonas Blixt.
Homa is playing in this week's Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.