Michael Kim Dramatically Ends Winless Drought at Open de France; Brooks Koepka Fades
It was already a career year for Michael Kim, even without a win.
While establishing himself as one of golf’s most affable social media personalities, the 32-year-old American began the year No. 155 in the world ranking (not to mention, he was ranked as low as 924th in 2022), but cracked the top 50 by April with a spirited stretch of five straight top 20s.
Now, he can put a title on his resume.
Kim won the DP World Tour’s FedEx Open De France for his first worldwide win since the 2018 John Deere Classic and became the first American to win the French Open since Barry Jaeckel in 1972. Kim, Jaeckel, Walter Hagen and Byron Nelson are the four Americans who have won the tournament.
And Kim did it in dramatic fashion.
Leaving his bunker shot short on the par-3 18th, he rolled in a 15-footer for par to maintain a one-stroke lead over Australia’s Elvis Smylie and France’s Ko Jeong-weon.
"I kind of blacked out when that putt went in," said Kim, who shot a final-round 6-under 65.
Entering the final round, however, all eyes were on Brooks Koepka. The five-time major champion shared the 54-hole lead with Min Woo Lee (who finished fifth). With four holes left, Koepka lead by one. Then, he bogeyed the par-4 15th, missing a 15-footer, and parred the final three holes to finish fourth, two strokes back of Kim at 14 under par.
Koepka, who was looking for his first win anywhere since August 2024, seems to have turned a corner after struggling all year. He missed the cut on the DPWT the previous two weeks.
Before this week, he had a 54-hole lead 10 times in his career, converting seven of those to wins, and never finished worse than third.
On Sunday, though, it was Kim who was able to snatch the victory amid a crowded leaderboard.
“I’ve had a really good year on the PGA Tour this year,” he said. “This feels like the perfect cherry on top and I hope to continue this throughout my career.”
Of course, shortly after securing the win, Kim’s new profile picture on Twitter (X) was him lying on the 18th green with the trophy.