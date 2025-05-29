Mics Caught Jordan Spieth's Funny Line About His Good Shots Getting 'Boned'
Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller have had a lot of success together on the PGA Tour. They've also had a ton of incredible pre-shot conversations that have entertained golf fans during that time.
Well, fans got another all-time pre-shot chat between the two as the broadcast of Thursday's first round of the Memorial Tournament picked up on Spieth and Greller having a hilarious back-and-forth before a challenging shot on the par-5, fifth hole.
Spieth's drive ended up in the right rough and left him with a tough decision to make on his second shot. Greller offered an easy layup option for Spieth, who wasn't so sure that would be the right play.
Greller: "Let’s just hit it right here."
Spieth: "I don’t wanna hit it right there... because I’m hitting good shots, and they’re getting absolutely boned so far, so I can’t accept it."
Spieth ended up hitting the harder layup shot and eventually made birdie on the hole, because of course.
Here's that moment in all of its beauty:
Never change, Jordan Spieth.