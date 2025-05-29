SI

Mics Caught Jordan Spieth's Funny Line About His Good Shots Getting 'Boned'

Andy Nesbitt

Jordan Spieth was tired of seeing his good shots getting "boned."
Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller have had a lot of success together on the PGA Tour. They've also had a ton of incredible pre-shot conversations that have entertained golf fans during that time.

Well, fans got another all-time pre-shot chat between the two as the broadcast of Thursday's first round of the Memorial Tournament picked up on Spieth and Greller having a hilarious back-and-forth before a challenging shot on the par-5, fifth hole.

Spieth's drive ended up in the right rough and left him with a tough decision to make on his second shot. Greller offered an easy layup option for Spieth, who wasn't so sure that would be the right play.

Greller: "Let’s just hit it right here."

Spieth: "I don’t wanna hit it right there... because I’m hitting good shots, and they’re getting absolutely boned so far, so I can’t accept it."

Spieth ended up hitting the harder layup shot and eventually made birdie on the hole, because of course.

Here's that moment in all of its beauty:

Never change, Jordan Spieth.

