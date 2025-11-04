SI

Mike Keiser’s Next Great Golf Destination Has Arrived

John Schwarb

Tom Doak’s layout through forest, meadows and spring-fed creeks is opening at Wild Spring Dunes in Texas, the latest natural golf mecca from Mike Keiser.

If you’ve been Mike Keiser’s Bandon Dunes in Oregon or Sand Valley in Wisconsin, or simply cherish golf in its most natural forms, the developer has a new must-play project in Texas.

At Wild Spring Dunes, 20 miles north of Nacogdoches in East Texas, acclaimed designer Tom Doak (who did Pacific Dunes and Old Macdonald at Bandon) has crafted a course through forest, meadows and spring-fed creeks. Its first eight holes are opening for preview play later this month, with a grand opening set for Fall 2026.

The resort shared a few photos with Sports Illustrated in advance of the opening.

An aerial photo of the growing-in on the back nine.
An aerial photo of the growing-in on the back nine. / Courtesy Wild Spring Dunes

Wild Spring Dunes is set over more than 2,400 secluded acres with sandy soil that is ideal for golf.

“This is a really unique piece of land. There was a fault line that ran through thousands of years ago, then collapsed,” said Tom Ferrell, vice president of media and communications for Michael Keiser Properties. “I have spent a lot of time in the foothills of the Appalachian mountains in it, and it reminds me of that.”

Wild Spring Dunes is surrounded by national and private forest lands.
Wild Spring Dunes is surrounded by national and private forest lands. / Courtesy Wild Spring Dunes

Construction of the Doak course began in January and has progressed quickly, to the point that holes 1 through 8 will be open Nov. 12 (preview rounds include playing the eight-hole loop twice).

The par-5 2nd hole at Wild Spring Dunes
The par-5 2nd hole, where players must navigate cross bunkering on the layup to set up an uphill approach to a green that falls away long and left. / Courtesy Wild Spring Dunes
The par-3 3rd hole at Wild Spring Dunes
The par-3 3rd hole plays uphill over one of the property's many ravines. / Courtesy Wild Spring Dunes
The drivable par-4 7th hole.
The drivable par-4 7th hole. / Courtesy Wild Spring Dunes

And the great golf at Wild Spring Dunes won’t end with the Doak course, as Coore and Crenshaw have already completed the routing for a second course.

John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

