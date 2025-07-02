NBC’s Kevin Kisner Explains Unforgettable Reaction to J.J. Spaun’s U.S. Open-Winning Putt
Kevin Kisner knew it was in five seconds before the putt dropped.
NBC Sports released a video of Kisner and play-by-play voice Dan Hicks in the broadcast booth during J.J. Spaun’s 64-foot, U.S. Open-clinching birdie putt on the 72nd hole at Oakmont.
With the ball nearly 20 feet from the cup, Kisner simply gave a thumbs-up.
Hicks, of course, had one of the most indelible calls of his career.
“How about one?” Hicks exclaimed, as a two-putt for Spaun still would have earned him the win.
On The Smylie Show with NBC golf analyst Smylie Kaufman, Kisner explained his signature reaction.
And it wasn’t because he expected it to fall.
“Dan is kind of leading as it’s rolling, [saying Spaun] needs a two-putt to win the U.S. Open,” Kisner said. “As it crested the hill, I’m like, ‘oh, man, this is perfect speed, like, it’s a two-putt.’ I just stick my thumb up right in front of Dan’s face, [to say] it’s good, because I know he’s got to make some crazy, big moment right there if the putt does something good.”
“None of us, nobody in that booth, was thinking [it would fall], right? You’re not thinking it. No one in America is thinking it. So I’m like, ‘what is Dan gonna say if it goes in?’ I thought that was the coolest call ever.”’
Indeed it was.