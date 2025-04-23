World No. 1s Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler Winless in 2025 but Don't Deserve Criticism
Since the start of last year, Nelly Korda and Scottie Scheffler have almost been mirror images of each other on the golf course.
In 2024, both world No. 1s historically won seven times with one major triumph. At this point last season, Scheffler had four titles including the Masters, and Korda had won four straight entering the Chevron Championship, the year’s first major, which she went on to win.
Now, though, both are struggling to replicate their success, with zero wins collectively in ‘25.
What’s the reason for that?
“Just need my putter to click a little bit more to make those putts,” Korda said Tuesday ahead of her Chevron title defense. “I think that’s where it’s been lacking, is the putts that I was making last year, I’m just not making as many this year. But I that’s just golf. I’ve gone through waves like this before, and if I just continue working at it, hopefully it does click.”
Scheffler has had an excuse early in the season for not replicating his success, though he likely won’t use it. The 28-year-old cut his right hand while making Christmas dinner and required surgery, sidelining him for the first few weeks of the season.
“I feel like I’m improving each week,” Scheffler said last week ahead of the RBC Heritage, where he finished T8. “Body’s starting to feel better. Swing’s starting to feel better. I feel like I’m working towards having another good season.”
Despite not returning to the winner’s circle, Korda and Scheffler have both played well this season. Scheffler has five top 10s, including a runner-up in Houston, in eight starts and Korda has two top 10s in four starts, with her worst finish a T22.
“I haven’t had my best start this year, but I’ve had some good finishes,” Scheffler said. “It was definitely good to be back in contention [at the Masters, placing fourth] and in Houston.”
Korda, however, is focused on staying in the moment.
“My mindset every week is one shot at a time and that’s kind of what I have always had,” the 26-year-old said. “Not going to look too far ahead and definitely not going to reminisce about the past because the past is the past. It’s not going to really help me in the future or present. So just going to stay very present.”
But the 15-time LPGA winner doesn’t mind having lofty expectations.
“Pressure is a privilege,” Korda said. “For me to be in this position, I try to soak it up and try to enjoy every single moment of it. That just means that all the hard work I put in has paid off. I just try to enjoy the moment and try to stay in my own little bubble when it is time to start.”
And any criticism about Korda or Scheffler not winning yet this season is unjust.
“I would say it’s kind of unfair to Nelly to say that,” two-time major winner Lilia Vu said. “She’s won so many times out here. Had a great run last year and it’s also like me, I did really well the previous year and kind of hit a little bump in the road with my back injury [in 2024].
“I mean, people go through stuff. I think obviously she’s still playing really well this year. She’s still the best in the world. I don’t think that—I think it’s a little unfair to discredit her this year.”