Top-Ranked Nelly Korda Soars Up Leaderboard at U.S. Women's Open
A U.S. Women’s Open does not provide Nelly Korda any comfort.
“I would say that it’s very demanding in every part of your game,” the world No. 1 said. “Off the tee, into the greens, on the green, too. You never can feel like you can take a deep breath, like you can relax, because something is always next. It’s a very demanding shot.”
That could explain her performance in one of golf’s most grueling tests. It’s the only major in which she hasn’t recorded a top-five finish. Her 10 U.S. Open starts are tied with the Chevron Championship for the most she’s made in a major.
But this week at Erin Hills, the tide may be turning.
Korda followed a first-round even-par 72 with a second-round 5-under 67—her best-ever USWO score. The two-time major winner had seven birdies and made more than 100 feet of putts. She enters the weekend in fourth place, three strokes behind leader Mao Saigo of Japan.
“All week I was hitting putts really well,” Korda said. “I wasn’t discouraged by all the missed putts or the close calls that I had yesterday. I just tried to build on that because I was hitting really good putts.”
She did, however, have a pair of three-putts for bogey.
In a nod to past lessons from this championship, Korda is focused on staying in the moment.
“I’m not riding the roller coaster like sometimes I do. I’ve been just trying to be very level-headed and just know if I make a mistake that I can bounce back,” she said.
Last year, Korda struggled to do that. After making a 10 on the par-3 12th at Lancaster Country Club, she carded a first-round 80. Korda almost made the cut with an inspiring comeback Friday, needing a birdie on her final hole of the day. But a bogey sent her home early.
One year later, a Saturday afternoon tee time is secure. She’ll be well within striking distance of the lead.
“I feel like I’ve had a very complicated relationship with U.S. Opens,” the 26-year-old said. “But I’m happy to be in the position I am heading into the weekend.”
But does she need to finish the job to validate her career?
“You can ask me that on Sunday,” Korda said.